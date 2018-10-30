Ariel Winter vs. Victoria Justice & More: Which Young Hollywood Star Has Rocked The Best Costumes?

From Ariel and Sarah Hyland to Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner, see the best Halloween costumes in pics below!

It’s Halloween and there are so many great costumes from this year and year’s past to see on stars like Ariel Winter, Victoria Justice, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and more! These young Hollywood celebs have shown us that they can be sassy or sexy, cute or comical! See some of our favorite costumes in the gallery attached above!

This year, Ariel Winter has already had a few amazing costumes. Along with her boyfriend, she was Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock, and they totally nailed it. It was so good, it was scary. For another party, they channeled Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino in Scarface to perfection. At that same party, her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland rocked a taco costume with her boyfriend, who was dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Taco Belle. Flawless. Victoria Justice was a spooky ouija board in 2018.

Last year, Kylie Jenner was a spot-on Christina Aguilera from her “Dirrty” video. Demi Lovato was a gorgeous Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. We love when celebs dress like other celebs! This year, Kylie was more low-key, dressing as a beautiful butterfly to match new daughter Stormi. She also hosted a girl’s dinner, and instead of a sexy look, rocked a skeleton onesie with big slippers. She is really settling into her role as a mom!

Miley Cyrus has been a sexy Cinderella, and spooky skeleton costumes have been rocked by both Ariel and Kylie. We’ll never forget Taylor Swift‘s unicorn onesie, or Miley’s lavender Lil’ Kim tribute. See all of the best costumes above!