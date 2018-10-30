Steve Madden Slams Nicki Minaj As A ‘Liar,’ While Ariana Grande Stands Up For Her In Cardi B Feud

After Nicki Minaj and Cardi B engaged in a blown-out social media war on Oct. 29, Ariana Grande and shoe company Steve Madden took sides! See how they supported their allies, here.

Nicki Minaj, 35, and Cardi B, 25, went back-and-forth over who was offered this deal and that deal, first, on Oct. 29. Cardi claimed she passed on partnering with Diesel and Little Mix, an Italian label and music group that Nicki’s worked with instead. Nicki snapped back by saying she passed on deals with Fashion Nova and Steve Madden, fashion brands that Cardi has collaborated with. As the truth came forward on who actually got priority in these deals, so did the rappers’ allies! The Twitter account for Steve Madden especially had some harsh words to say about Nicki.

“@NICKIMINAJ you can’t turn down an offer that was never made,” the shoe company tweeted on Oct. 30, adding the hashtag #StopLying. It was a direct response to Nicki’s tweet from the day before, which read, “Same thing with Steve Madden. Irv Gotti asked me to do that deal several times. I passed. You never hear me talking bout things like this. [laughing emoji] she rlly thought she was doing smthn talking about turning down deals.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Nicki’s rep for a comment.

Well, at least Little Mix had the “Chun-Li” rapper’s back…and now, Ariana Grande! As we’ve told you earlier today, the girl gang quickly debunked Cardi’s claim that she was approached first to be a featured artist on the group’s track “Woman Like Me,” which Nicki collaborated on instead. After Cardi said she passed on the offer because she’s “doing a lot of pop records” in an Instagram video rant, the group posted an Instagram slideshow with receipts on Oct. 29. Members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall proved they wanted Nicki first, not Cardi, and a big name liked the post: Ariana! But her support was expected, seeing that Ari and Nicki have collaborated on four tracks together since 2014.

.@NICKIMINAJ you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying. — STEVE MADDEN (@SteveMadden) October 30, 2018

Steve Madden stirred up the pot again, since the company came forward a day after Nicki and Cardi appeared to have come to a truce! Following Nicki’s tweet storm aimed at the “Money” rapper, she finally wrote that we should “focus on positive things from here on out” and doesn’t want to “discuss this nonsense anymore.” Her nemesis posted the call for peace on her Instagram right after, writing, “@nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!” We’ll keep you updated on any more drama that’ll unravel.