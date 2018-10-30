Angelina Jolie Missing Brad Pitt More Than Ever Now That Halloween Is Here

Angelina Jolie loves Halloween, but this year, she’s being haunted by the memory of her marriage. This is the time of year she misses Brad Pitt the most, we’ve learned exclusively.

“Halloween was always Brad and Angelina’s favorite time of the year, and they would go all out to celebrate it as a family. It’s definitely one of the times she misses Brad the most,” a source close to the Maleficent actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Two years after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband (yep, that’s still not finalized), Angelina’s still feeling the blues when she thinks about the good times they had as a family of eight.

Brad, Angelina, and their six kids would go all out for Halloween, dressing up, decorating the house, and even filming some silly home movies! But, “since Brad left it hasn’t been the same, and although Angelina still decorates the house and dresses up, things are different now,” the source said. That has to be rough! It’s really not just about Halloween, either. It’s the whole holiday season, and what celebrating it as a split family means.

“Halloween is the start of the holidays, and that’s when Angelina feels the most lonely and aware of being on her own,” the source told us. “Brad and Angelina still haven’t finalized their custody deal, and one of the sticking points that they are fighting over is who will have the children over the holidays.” While there’s nothing in the fine print about Halloween, Angelina apparently is fighting tooth and nail for custody over Christmas.

Angelina’s getting so emotional right now that she cried when she found one of Brad’s old t-shirts stuck in a suitcase, a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Hopefully she can focus on having some scary good fun with the kids on Halloween and make some new memories together!

HollywoodLife reached out to Angelina Jolie’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.