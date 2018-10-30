50 Cent Calls Out Steve Madden For Shading Nicki Minaj In Cardi B Feud : You’re ‘A Liar’

50 Cent’s coming in with the receipts! The rapper slammed Steve Madden for calling Nicki Minaj a liar for saying he turned down working with him… when she did. See 50 Cent’s proof!

50 Cent has entered the ring! The rapper just announced he’s on Team Nicki Minaj in the Nicki vs. Cardi B feud — or, at least, he’s not on Team Steve Madden. After the shoe designer called her a liar on Twitter for saying that she turned down a contract with them, 50 dug up an old interview that literally said otherwise. He gleefully posted the evidence on Instagram, writing, “😆this guy is a liar, YOU LIAR YOU. LOL🤥” and, “👀I guess he forgot he spoke on this already. Smh 🤦‍♂️ 🤥liar” across two posts.

Think back to 2015, when Steve was working with another Nicki enemy: Iggy Azalea. Iggy was doing a collaboration with the brand and suddenly went on a wild Twitter rant against them for what she called the “most disgusting photoshoot ever and never.” The pics were actually pretty cute; she was just upset that they got shared without her knowing. As 50 showed his followers, Steve gave an interview in the aftermath talking about how he almost worked with Nicki on a collection…before she turned him down.

“I was gonna do a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and we got into a fight the first minute we met,” Steve said. “And then we patched it up. We were cool. We text each other, we became sort of buddies. We were thinking of doing something, and I would’ve, but I was with Iggy and I thought, ‘Coke and Pepsi.’ It was a mistake. I made a mistake and I wish that I could go back in time and work with Nicki instead of Iggy.” BOOM!

