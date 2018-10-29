Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima: He Thinks She’s Ready To Give Him Another Chance

Younes Bendjima is a man with a mission! The model wants to get back together with Kourtney Kardashian, we’ve learned exclusively, and he thinks she feels the same! How’s he going to woo her this time?

A lot has happened since Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, broke up earlier this year. Younes disappeared off the face of the earth after “slumming it” at Crunch Gym, and Kourtney moved onward and upward with an even younger, hot boyfriend, actor Luka Sabbat, 20. But Younes is back in Los Angeles, baby, and he has one goal in mind: making Kourtney his again! That sounds like the least likely thing that could happen right now, but one of Younes’ friends tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the model is convinced Kourtney’s ready to get back together. Well, with a little convincing, that is.

“Younes hasn’t stopped loving Kourtney,” his friend said, despite the fact that Younes cheated on Kourt, totally tanking their relationship. “He hasn’t given up hope of getting another chance with her.” Younes has been out of town, no contact with Kourtney, for the last month and a half. “He misses her like crazy. Now that some time has passed and her anger has cooled, Younes is sure that Kourtney misses him. Maybe she’s ready to give him another chance now, and he can talk her into trying again.

“He’s a persistent guy, and he knows they had something real — she had deep feelings for him, too! He’s planning to double down on his efforts to try and get her back; he’s very hopeful it will work.” That’s sweet, but we don’t think his grand plans are going to work. Kourt was understandably livid when Younes cheated on her, and she’s moved on from the relationship — just not in the way he’d probably hoped. She’s better than ever, loving life, and has a new guy by her side. And all her friends approve of that switch!

““None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy,” a source previously told PEOPLE. You know, we have to agree. It’s clear that Kourt’s head over heels for him! Sorry, Younes.