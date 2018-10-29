Karl Glusman: 5 Things To Know About Zoe Kravitz’s Surprise Fiancé

Another day, another surprise engagement! Zoe Kravitz spilled the tea, revealing she and Karl Glusman have been engaged for months! As the world celebrates, get the details on Zoe’s hubby-to-be.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Zoe Kravitz, 29, told Rolling Stone’s Josh Eells in the November issue, after Josh notices “the huge diamond” on her left ring finger. No, I’m engaged! I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.” The lucky man in Zoe’s life is none other than Karl Glusman, 30, who popped the question in February. So, add Zoe to the growing list of surprise engagements of 2018. So, who is Karl?

1. Karl is an actor who appeared in a very controversial film. “I was born in the Bronx,” he told The Oregonian in 2015, “but my parents hated living in the Bronx so they moved to Oregon when I was 6 months old. After my parents split up my mother moved to Lake Oswego and I went to Lake Oswego High School. And then finally I went to Portland State University for a year and a half before dropping out and moving to New York. I took my first acting classes in Portland at Portland State University and the Portland Actors Conservatory.”

Karl has appeared in movies like Stonewall, Embers, Nocturnal Animals and The Neon Demon. He also had a lead role in Gaspar Noé’s controversial drama Love, a film depicting graphic sex.

2. He’s been dating Zoe for two years. The two met in 2016, “at a bar with some mutual friends,” according to Rolling Stone. Karl had a crush on Zoe and was “initially too nervous” to talk to her. She hung out outside the bar afterwards, pretending to be on her phone, before inviting him back to her place for an afterparty with friends. They made out – “It was cute!” – and he moved in soon afterwards. “I can be my weirdest self around him,” Zoe said. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

3. He was cast in Love after he had his heart broken. “A couple of years ago,” Karl told Variety in 2015, “I had a very intense breakup. I ended up flying to Paris to heal myself, and my friends brought me to this club one night where I met a girl at the door name Ambre who found out I was an actor.

“I told her my favorite movie was Enter the Void,” he added. “She said, “Oh, Gaspar! He’s my friend.” Six months later, she said, ‘Send me a selfie. Gaspar wants an American in his next movie.’ A week and a half after that, he called me on Skype. He asked me how I was doing, and if I was comfortable showing my d–k in his movie.

4. Karl was really nervous when he proposed. Karl initially wanted to propose in Paris, but work scrapped those plans. Instead, he proposed to Zoe in her living room. “I was in sweatpants,” Zoe said. “I think I was a little drunk.” After lighting some candles, he snuggled up to her.

“I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!” Karl got down on one knee. “ ‘Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!’ …. He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

5. He likes Kendrick Lamar, ice cream and gun control. Judging by Karl’s Instagram – which he doesn’t update all that much – he appears to be a fan of Kendrick Lamar. His post on March 24 – “Protect our youth. Regulate,” he captioned a picture of a protest demanding gun control – shows he’s in favor of further firearm regulation. He also has a few pictures of his fiancée, Zoe, eating deserts, proving that he’s sweet on his sweetheart. Congratulations to these two on finding love!