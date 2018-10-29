Victoria’s Secret Model’s Sexiest Halloween Costumes — Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum & More

With so many women dressing up as Victoria’s Secret Angels this Halloween, what do the actual VS models dress up as? See their sexiest costumes below!

Victoria’s Secret models past and present are a great resource for costume ideas. They always bring fun and massive sex appeal! Heidi Klum‘s costumes are epic — from Jessica Rabbit to cloning herself — she always makes sure eyes are on HER on Halloween! Last year, Karlie Kloss was Marilyn Monroe one day and a devilish cat on another — a juxtaposition of good and bad! For 2018, Taylor Hill dressed as Sailor Moon, writing on Instagram, “I am Sailor Moon, the champion of justice. In the name of the moon, I will right wrong and triumph over evil… and that means you! #HappyHalloween.”

Jasmine Tookes was a golden goddess, dressed as Foxxy Cleopatra alongside Austin Powers. Another model dressed as an Austin Powers character? Kendall Jenner, who was a blonde Fembot, wearing a pink lingerie dress with furry trim. Gigi Hadid has dressed up in her share of sexy costumes, but one of our favorites was her cute girl scout look that she wore to Taylor Swift’s Halloween party in New York in 2016. Martha Hunt was a super sexy catwoman in 2018, dressed in a black leather catsuit! Her makeup — dark, dramatic eyes and bold red lipstick — looked amazing!

Some of the most famous angels of all time, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio always have great costumes, thanks to their kids and the epic parties they attend. Unfortunately, they won’t be walking in the 2018 VS show, but there will be a whole new crop of models ready to rock the runway! See the best Victroria’s Secret model Halloween costumes in the gallery attached above!