‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Mariah Carey Makes Her Debut On Night 1 Of Knockouts

The Knockouts kick off on ‘The Voice’ and Mariah Carey joins the show as a key advisor for all contestants! — Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

The Knockout Rounds begin on The Voice! Here’s how it works: A pair of artists within the same team are selected to sing individual performances one after the other. Remember: Unlike the battle rounds, where two members of each team were paired together to sing a duet, these artists will sing solo, with all eyes on just them!

But, here’s the suspense factor: The two artists are not informed who they are up against until a few minutes prior to their performances. This time around, the artists get to pick out their own song to perform, and then their coaches will give them guidance and advice, per usual. Following the performances, the coaches will then decide which contestant moves on in the competition. Also, each coach only has one steal and one save. (You’ll want to remember this).

TEAM ADAM: TYKE JAMES Vs. KEITH PALUSO — Keith performs “You’re The Best Thing”. Tyke performs “Ring Of Fire”. Both male performers added their guitars to their performances. — Adam chooses Tyke. Kelly tries to steal Keith. But, Adam tries to save Keith. Keith chooses Kelly because her “energy is contagious.”

TEAM KELLY: KYMBERLY Vs. ZAXAI Vs. NASTASHA GREYCLOUD — This is a special circumstance on the show because Kelly admits Cody Ray Raymond had to leave the show for “personal reasons.” So, two singers will stay and one will go. Natasha sings Tennessee Whiskey, a blues song. The Nashville singer recalls heading to The Voice after going through a divorce. She performed a passionate song, which she also performed at her sister’s wedding.

Kimberly, a gospel singer who performed backup vocals for Childish Gambino, is ready to be her own artist. She decides to perform “Middle” by Zedd and Maren Morris. This is an unusual choice for her as she usually sticks to her gospel roots.

Zaxai, a contestant who Kelly had previously stole, performs “Crusin'” by Smokey Robinson.

See the full teams:

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean; Chevel Shepherd; Kymberli Joye; Cody Ray Raymond; Abby Gates; Josh Davis; Natasia Greycloud; Zaxai;

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso; Chris Kroeze; Caeland Garner; Katrina Cain; Colton Smith; Funsho;

Team Adam: Tyke James; Radha; DeAndre Nico; Steve Memmolo; Foushee; Reagan Strange; Jake Wells; Dave Fenley; Delaney Silvernell;

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes; Audri Bartholomew; MaKENZIE Thomas; Mike Parker; Lela; Sandyredd; Anthony Arya;