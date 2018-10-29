The Game Shows Off His Package & Abs In NSFW Selfie & Fans Go Wild: ‘Nobody’s Looking At Your 6-Pack’

The Game once again took to Instagram on Oct. 29 to flaunt his sexy toned abs in an impressive NSFW shirtless photo that proves he’s been dedicated to working out and much more.

The Game, 38, knows what he’s got when it comes to a great body and he let it all out in a sexy photo on Instagram! In the new pic, which was posted on Oct. 29, the rapper can be seen standing shirtless in a bathroom mirror while showing off his six pack and yes, his package is also on display underneath some gym pants. “Been in the gym going hard af this time around & it’s funny how when you start seeing results you go 10x harder !!! Oh’ & God bet not give me no six pack.. on my momma he bet not 😂😂😂 @60daysoffitness @60daysfitgear@60daysoffitnessmeals 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” his caption for the photo read.

Although The Game was trying to show off his muscular physique, fans couldn’t help but mention his obvious package and they had a lot to say about it! “No one is looking at the six pack 🙌🏼,” one fan amusingly wrote. “bruh tbh I don’t even look at his muscles anymore I look straight at that dadddddy longggg,” another wrote. “He is definitely ‘going hard’!!!,” a different comment read.

While the selfie was definitely very entertaining, this isn’t the first time The Game has shared such a pic. He’s showed off his body’s results after working out in other similar pics over the past few months and each time he gets major attention for it!

We can’t wait to see if The Game posts more pics soon. They’re always a hit and since he keeps posting them on a regular basis, he seems to love the response and we can’t say we blame him! He’s looking great!