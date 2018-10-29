Teresa Giudice Reveals She’s ‘Not Thinking’ About Moving To Italy As She Fights Joe’s Deportation

Teresa Giudice revealed that she is working hard to get through her husband Joe Giudice’s deportation order at the end of his prison sentence and is not even considering moving to his native Italy at this point.

Teresa Giudice, 46, opened up for the first time in an interview since her husband Joe Giudice‘s shocking deportation order made headlines on Oct. 10 and she revealed that she’s not planning on moving to his native Italy, where he will be sent back to, because they’re both fighting the order before it happens. “We are not even thinking about [whether we’d move to Italy] right now,” Teresa said in an interview with ET. “We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time. First, we’re going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we’re going to get through that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also turned down any claims that she may divorce Joe due to the issue. No,” Teresa she said. “We’re going to be a family, and we’re going to fight this and get through this.” Despite her her hopefulness in the midst of the unfortunate situation, Teresa admitted that she may be pushing away the reality of the situation because it will let her emotions get the best of her. “I can’t predict the future, and I am not going to be… I am going to be positive about it,” she continued in the interview. “Joe starts talking about [the deportation order] and I don’t want to talk about it yet. I am like, ‘We’re not talking about this yet.’ I shut him down. I don’t want to talk about it, and what comes first is our daughters and we’re going to fight this.”

In addition to her and Joe’s four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, Teresa is taking care of her dad and a move would make things difficult for that situation as well. “My dad lives with me,” she said. “[But] like I said, I am not even thinking about [possibly leaving my dad] right now.”

While Teresa tries to maintain focused in spite of an uncertain future, Joe has been serving his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He started the sentence back in 2016 after both he and Teresa pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges in 2014. Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for the charge and Joe was sentenced to 41. She started the sentence in Jan. 2015 but was released early in Dec. of the same year. A few weeks ago, 31 months into Joe’s sentence, Judge John Ellington ordered to have him removed from the United States at the end of his prison sentence and he currently has 30 days to appeal the decision.