‘Friends & Family Hustle’: T.I. Finally Woos Tiny Back After Viral Butt-Slapping Video

T.I. and Tiny dealt with the aftermath of him being caught slapping another woman’s butt on the Oct. 29 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ — and she wasn’t so fast to forgive him! Here’s how he won her back!

T.I. was still in the doghouse with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, after slapping another woman’s butt on video on the Oct. 29 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The on-off couple were still living separately at this point, and T.I. showed up to her house unannounced. Once he got there, Tiny tried to talk him into going to church with her, but he refused, which led to the beginning of another small argument. Before things got too far, though, Tip rushed out to the car and returned with two Fendi bags. “The gifts were something I already had bought for her,” he explained. “It wasn’t me trying to get out of something. I just chose the right time to give her something I was already going to give her anyway.”

Tiny absolutely loved the pricey gifts, but she made it clear that they weren’t enough to get him back in her good graces. “It’s not that I don’t appreciate the gifts that Tip gives me,” she said. “But you have to come with more than just buying things. [I need] more sentimental things.” To make matters worse, T.I. went on to invite Tiny to go to Trinidad with him for their wedding anniversary — but in a SUPER casual way. “Since Tip and I are having problems right now, he could’ve asked me a little nicer,” Tiny complained. “‘Oh, I’m getting on a plane, you wanna be on it?’ You call that an invitation!?”

T.I. didn’t get an answer from Tiny about whether or not she wanted to join before he left the house. “You’ve done nothing to make me want to be there anyway,” she argued. In her confessional, she added, “Tip feels that he can buy a car and move on and everything’s hunky dory. But for me, I need the time, love, respect and all kinds of things to get over all the things he’s been doing.”

When Tiny & Toya get together you KNOW it's going to be a lot of tea spilled– especially about relationships! #FamilyHustle @TinyMajorMama @ToyaWright pic.twitter.com/TzvvwR6XIl — Friends & Family Hustle (@FamilyHustle) October 25, 2018

Considering Tiny was still confused about where she wanted to stand with T.I., she met up with her bestie, Toya Wright, to get some advice. “Tip asked me to go to Trinidad or somewhere, and as amazing as this trip may be, I hate the way he dropped it on me,” she admitted. “It was just like…matter of fact. Work a little harder, put a little effort into it. Be invested in making things work. I don’t think that’s too much to ask from a grown ass 37 year old man.”

Still, Tiny told Toya that she definitely wants to get back to a good place with T.I., especially because they’ve invested so many years into the relationship. So, Toya met up with T.I. to get his side of the story. “In my eyes, she’s one of my best friends and we’ve experienced so much together,” T.I. explained. “So no matter what she does or no matter what I do, we ain’t going nowhere as long as we make each other happy.”

Toya reiterated this information back to Tiny, who finally came to the conclusion that she and T.I. are simply “meant for each other, or at least meant to drive each other crazy.” Finally, T.I. approached his wife about the trip once again, and she agreed to go — but she did let him know that she expects a surprise on the vacation!

“No matter how frustrated we may be in our relationship, all I know is the positive takes a lead over the negative,” T.I. concluded. “One of the things that keeps us together and probably always will…is family.”