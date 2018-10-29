Selena Gomez Dethroned As ‘Most Followed’ On Instagram: Who Took Her Place?

Selena Gomez has shockingly lost her ‘most followed person on Instagram’ status to another high profile celeb. Find out who was able to surpass the popular singer here!

Selena Gomez, 26, has been the most followed person on Instagram for the past two years with 144,312,745 followers but now someone has taken her place! Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, is the lucky person who surpassed the singer with a whopping 144,320,746 followers on the popular social media account. Selena first took the top spot back in 2016 when she surpassed her BFF Taylor Swift. Although the latest exchanging of the most followed throne is shocking, Selena may not seem to mind since last month she revealed that she’s taking a social media break to get some much needed rest.

“Taking a social media break. Again,” Selena wrote on Instagram in Sept. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Her break post came shortly before she made headlines for going to a rehab facility to get mental health treatment after having to be hospitalized twice due to a low white blood cell count after undergoing a kidney transplant last year. The brunette beauty apparently went through a difficult time with her emotions during the hospitalizations which led to her getting help. She’s been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression in the past and even hosted some live video chats on her Instagram page before her hospitalizations.