‘Rent’ Live: Tinashe, Vanessa Hudgens & More Cast In Epic Musical Event

TV’s next great live musical event is on the way! The cast of the FOX’s live version of ‘Rent’ has been unveiled, and it will star some of your favorite celebs. Tinashe and Vanessa Hudgens are just two of the members of the star-studded cast!

FOX’s live version of Rent will be broadcast on Jan. 27, 2019. The cast includes Tinashe as Mimi Marquez, a dancer who struggles with addiction; Jordan Fisher as Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, who serves as the show’s narrator, while filming the lives of his friends; Brennin Hunt as Roger, a struggling musician and Mark’s roommate and best friend; Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen Johnson, the outgoing performance artist who’s not afraid to take on the establishment; Kiersey Clemmons as Joanne Jefferson, Maureen’s girlfriend and an Ivy League-educated lawyer; Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins, the computer scientist who returns to New York after being expelled from MIT; Valentina as Angel Dumont Schunard, a young drag queen and street percussionist who embraces life and lives it to its fullest; and Mario as Benjamin Coffin III, Mark and Roger’s former roommate-turned-landlord, who is after their rent. The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will perform the iconic song “Seasons of Love” and will join the cast in the live musical.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Jonathan Larson is a re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Bohème,” and set in New York City’s gritty East Village. Rent is an unforgettable and inspiring story of hope and friendship. Rent was a hit Broadway musical that ran for 12 years. The musical was adapted into a 2005 film that starred Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, and Anthony Rapp.

This is one incredible cast! The live version of Rent will reunite Vanessa and Jordan, who both starred in FOX’s live version of Grease in 2016. Rent is the latest live musical event following the Emmy-winner Jesus Christ Superstar Live, which also starred Brandon!