Red Sox Blast ‘New York, New York’ After World Series Win & Fans Are Living For The Yankees Shade

Congrats are in order for the Boston Red Sox! After their epic World Series win, the Red Sox threw some epic shade at the New York Yankees by playing ‘New York, New York.’ Once fans heard the song, they couldn’t help but react to the major diss.

Following the Boston Red Sox’s 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team headed to their clubhouse and couldn’t help but throw some shade at their longtime rival, the New York Yankees. The team started blasting Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” which is the Yankees’ victory song. As we are all aware, the Yankees did not make it to the World Series finals, and the Red Sox made sure to rub it in. The Boston Red Sox truly have zero chill. Baseball fans couldn’t help but live for the shade. One fan wrote, “Red Sox are playing “New York New York” in the locker room. The Yankees are DEAD and can NEVER play that song again.” Another tweeted, “The @RedSox playing New York New York in the locker room is one of the best things I’ve seen # DAMAGEDONE.”

This diss is retaliation for Yankees player Aaron Judge blasting “New York, New York,” when he walked out of Fenway Park after the Yankees beat the Red Sox in ALDS Game 2. The Red Sox didn’t forget that, and they threw back the shade on baseball’s biggest stage.This also isn’t the first time the Boston Red Sox have dissed the Yankees like this. When the Red Sox eliminated the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS to go on and play the Astros in the ALCS, the team did the same thing. There’s nothing quite like this baseball rivalry!

Playing "New York, New York" in the clubhouse? The @RedSox have ZERO chill. pic.twitter.com/xvonvEJ7gr — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

The @RedSox playing New York New York in the locker room is one of the best things I’ve seen #DAMAGEDONE — Matt McGrath (@_mattmcgrath19) October 29, 2018

The Boston Red Sox were cheered on by many celebs during the World Series finals. Famous Boston natives Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attended the 2018 World Series. Other celebs at the final game included Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Dornan, Miles Brown, Billy Crudup, Joe Jonas, Jason Bateman, Oliver Hudson, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and more. The Red Sox have now won 9 World Series titles. Congrats again to the Boston Red Sox!