Miranda Lambert Celebrates Getting Her ‘Name Changed Back’ After Divorce In Feisty New Video

Girl power is on full display in the Pistol Annies’ new video for ‘Got My Name Changed Back,’ as Miranda Lambert celebrates getting divorced and finding her freedom. Is it a dig at Blake Shelton?! Watch here!

Miranda Lambert’s band, the Pistol Annies, released their music video for “Got My Name Changed Back” on Oct. 29, and it’s a full-on celebration of divorce! The lyrics to the song are all about a woman finding her independence after ending her marriage, and in the video, Miranda and her bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, do just that. Miranda sings lead on the song, and hits up court and the DMV to change her name back after a split. Of course, this is something she’s actually been through in real life when she ended her marriage to Blake Shelton in 2015.

However, the ladies have been adamant that the song isn’t autobiographical, even though Angaleena has been through a divorce, too. “[The song] has nothing to do with us and is about no one in this group,” Angaleena explained when they debuted the track in September. Of course, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, especially over this one shocking lyric, sung by Miranda: “Well I’ve got me an ex that I adored, but he got along good with a couple road whores.” Yikes, cover your ears, Blake!

The Pistol Annies made their debut in 2011, and released their debut album later that year. They followed up with a second record in 2013, but while they were touring that year they abruptly cancelled upcoming shows. The ladies later revealed that they were simply on hiatus so Miranda and Ashley could focus on their solo careers.

Finally, they announced their return as group in Sept. 2018, along with the news that their new album, Interstate Gospel, will be released on Nov. 2. They returned to television with a performance during CMT’s Artists of the Year ceremony on Oct. 17, and are set to perform at the CMA Awards on Nov. 14.