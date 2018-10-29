Olivia Culpo slithered into a tiny bikini for the ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue with the help from a friend — a giant boa! See the wild (and wildly sexy) pic here.

Talk about ssssssexy! Olivia Culpo, 26, posted a sneak peek look at her upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue spread, and it’s almost too hot to handle! While we’re still waiting (eagerly) to see the entire issue, it’s already obvious that Olivia’s part is going to be the hottest — or at least, the most daring! Olivia went full Britney Spears and curled up on the beach with a giant snake! She’s wearing the tiniest, snakeskin bikini, but her slithery friend really doesn’t seem to mind how awkward that is. You can see Olivia’s sultry pic, starring her rock-hard abs and a GIANT snake, below!

Olivia is totally poised as she stares the snake in the eyes and lets it gently wrap around her waist while hanging out at Australia’s Kangaroo Beach. If she’s freaked out about handling the creature, she’s damn good at not showing it! We’d be hiding under a towel somewhere down the beach if they asked us to do this! She even dedicated her role in the Swimsuit Issue to her scaly friend! “Shooting for @si_swimsuit!! I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal. I still feel like I’m dreaming. Here’s a sneak peak….. I dedicate this to all the snakes,” she captioned the pic, adding snake and heart emojis. She even did the snake a solid and tagged his home, the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

We can’t wait for more peeks at the Swimsuit Issue. Every year, there’s something surprising and awesome. Olivia posted the cutest video on Instagram right before this pic to celebrate her arrival in South Australia. Popping out behind a rack of bikinis, Olivia, wearing a pink string bikini, tells her fans, “I made it. I don’t know what day it is; I don’t know what time is it. But I’m here in Australia for Sports Illustrated!” She blows a kiss at the camera and is on her way to …slay in her bikini or something.

