‘DWTS’ Recap: Halloween Night Ends With A Jaw-Dropping Elimination

It’s Halloween night on ‘DWTS!’ The couples got super spooky and performed some of their best numbers yet! Here’s what went down on the Oct. 29 episode!

The night started off with a spooky opening number with stars and pros dancing to “Purple People Eater.” In the midst of Halloween Night, the cast of the Dancing With the Stars Live! tour hit the ballroom to knock our socks off with a chilling performance. When it comes to Halloween, Dancing With the Stars doesn’t hold back. With a score of 24, Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber didn’t receive the lowest score of the night (19), but were ultimately eliminated! Judges appreciated that Mary Lou promised a tango and followed through with a performance to “Shame” by Elle King, but Carrie Ann Inaba thought that the dance “got a little away” from her. The send-off was bittersweet, but it saved Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten from going home!

In addition, hip-hop dance group The Jabbawockeez performed a special Halloween-inspired dance. The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s DJ and dance icon Stephen “tWitch” Boss, will also perform his delightfully eerie number based on a music video from Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. To top off the night, former Dancing With the Stars pro Allison Holker performed alongside tWitch, who is also her hubby! Check out how your favorite stars and pros did on season 27’s Halloween Night.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten — Jazz — “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera

Score: 27

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Argentine Tango – “Mr. Sandman” by SYML

Score: 22

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Salsa – “Under Your Spell” by Leo Soul

Score: 26

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Tango – “Disturbia” by Rihanna

Score: 29

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Argentine Tango – “El Tango de Roxanne” from “Moulin Rouge”

Score: 22

John Schneider and Emma Slater — Paso Doblé — “Main Titles” from Beetlejuice by Ray Chew Live

Score: 19

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Jive – “Dead Man’s Party” by Atwater Men’s Club

Score: 30

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Tango – “Shame” by Elle King

Score: 24

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson — Contemporary — “Toxic” by 2WEI

Score: 30