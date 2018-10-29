‘L&HH Hollywood’: Lyrica Proposes To A1 As New Cheating Allegations Surface

Will they or won’t they walk down the aisle again? That was the question left on our minds after watching the Oct. 29 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’. Read our full recap, here!

Believe it or not, Lyrica and A1 may be getting married again. During the Oct. 29 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Lyrica took it upon herself to propose to her man since she’s now 5 months pregnant with his baby… or at least that’s the story right now. But we’ll get to that later. Anyway, it was during one of A1’s parties that Lyrica pulled out a baby onesie that said, “Will you marry mommy again?” And he, of course, said yes. Then, Lyrica told all their guests that they’ll be invited to the wedding. However, we’re not even sure there will be a wedding when A1 and Lyrica find out about what his mom and sister-in-law were recently gossiping about.

After Lyrica and A1’s moms tried squashing their beef at a clothing store, A1’s mom had a talk with his sister-in-law, who claims she has proof that Lyrica cheated on A1. Lyrica’s mom didn’t want to hear any of it, so she stormed out, but A1’s sister-in-law said that when he and Lyrica were on a break, he confided in her and told her about various times he caught Lyrica cheating on him. Obviously that’s his word, and not really proof, but if A1 had the slightest inkling that Lyrica was cheating on him, then why hasn’t he gotten a DNA test yet?

His mom seemed to be wondering the same thing because she was shocked upon hearing the news of Lyrica’s alleged indiscretions. In fact, she said, “we’re going to get to the bottom of this,” so we can only assume she’s going to either confront A1 or try to find out the truth on her own. It’s a lot of drama for two people who are possibly expecting a baby together and now planning a second wedding, so for our sakes and theirs, we hope someone just initiates a DNA test.

