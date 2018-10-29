Lisa Rinna Dresses As ‘RHOBH’ Costar Erika Jayne For Halloween & It’s Truly Epic — See Pic

Hey, is that Erika Jayne? Wait a minute! It’s actually Lisa Rinna, who decided to celebrate her friend and ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ co-star by dressing up as Erika for Halloween!

Anything can happen on Halloween. Black cats can start to talk, the dead can come back to life, and you can start seeing double. That was the case on Oct. 27 for those who attended the same party as Lisa Rinna, 55, and Erika Jayne, 47. While the “Painkllr” singer channeled her inner Eartha Kitt by dressing up in a skin-tight leopard dress and kitty ears, Lisa…dressed up like Erika Jayne! With massive blonde pigtails, white thigh-high boots, a pair of headphones and a brightly colored outfit, Lisa was a dead-ringer for her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star.

While dressing up as someone else could be all kinds of awkward (especially if your costume is not that flattering) it’s clear that Lisa was coming from a place of love with her outfit. Erika appreciated the tribute. “Lisa Rinna WON Halloween!!!” she said when uploading a picture of her RHOBH star to her own IG account. “Double the trouble, double the fun,” Lisa captioned a photo uploaded to her Instagram story, per Daily Mail, as she posed next to her friend. Seriously, if Lisa had worn pigtails that night, it would be hard to immediately tell them apart.

Lisa may have gotten the idea to dress up like Erika from Joey Maalouf, 35. The beauty and glam rockstar put his makeup and styling skills to the test to surprise Lisa on Entertainment Tonight by dressing up as her doppelganger! “OWN IT BABY!” he posted to Instagram, an image Lisa reposted to her account. “Surprised Lisa Rinna with this snatched look … Happy Halloween!” Seriously, for a moment, it seemed as if Lisa was posing next to a wax figure of herself. Great job, Joey!

When it comes to Halloween, Lisa doesn’t fool around. In addition to her Erika outfit, she and her beau, Harry Hamlin, 63, dressed up as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick for the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 26 (it seems there was a theme, because that’s where Harry Styles dressed up as disco-era Elton John.) It was quite spooky just how close Harry looked like the late art icon, and Lisa was the spitting image of Edie. Is Lisa the dark horse to win the crown of Queen of Halloween? We’ll have to see.