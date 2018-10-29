Kris Jenner Urges Khloe To Stay With Tristan: What He Did Was Minor Compared To Lamar

Kris Jenner has been encouraging Khloe Kardashian to follow her heart and stay with Tristan Thompson despite the tough times they have gone through.

Kris Jenner, 62, has been helping Khloe Kardashian, 34, with her rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson, 27, ever since his shocking cheating scandal and she’s been giving her advice about whether or not she should stay with the father to her six-month-old daughter True. “Kris has very much been a voice of calm and reason in recent weeks, and she’s telling Khloe to follow her heart,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris knows how difficult it is to be a single mom, even when you have a ton of money and a huge family around you, and she really believes Tristan deserves a second chance. At first Kris was furious at Tristan, but after talking to him she truly believes that he’s sorry, and she believes he genuinely regrets what he did.”

In addition to believing that Tristan’s sorry for what he did, Kris has also compared the basketball player to Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, 38, and how difficult their relationship was in the end. “Kris loves Tristan, and she thinks he’s great for Khloe,” the source continued. “After watching what Lamar put her through, Tristan was a breath of fresh air, and sure he messed up, but it was pretty minor in comparison. Kris really wants to see Khloe settled down and happy, so she’s encouraging her to not give up on Tristan just yet, for the sake of True, if nothing else.”

Khloe has been trying to work things out with Tristan since giving birth to True back in Apr. so she seems to be taking her mother’s advice to heart. The new mom recently took to social media to reply to a fan about why she decided to feature the tough time with Tristan on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.” Khloe wrote in her response.