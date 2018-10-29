Kim Zolciak Shows Off Her ‘Juicy’ Butt In Teeny Bikini & Reveals Secrets Behind Her Hot Body

Kim Zolciak is looking more toned than ever in her latest Instagram picture! If you’re up for it, the ‘RHOA’ star has an intense fitness and diet regimen she adheres to, which she explained in great detail.

Kim Zolciak, 40, doesn’t look like she’s aged since she first starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta at age 29! She snapped a cheeky picture in her thong bikini and posted it to Instagram on Oct. 29, accompanying the sexy shot with a lengthy list of “fun facts.” The trivia detailed how she’s kept her body in tip-top shape and health throughout all those years! “I run 3-4 miles 5x a week I have ALWAYS loved to run,” she wrote in the caption. But her fitness routine expands beyond designated exercise days. The mother of six also shared she “rarely” sits down and doesn’t ride elevators, writing that she’d “rather walk 30 flights” (she’s claustrophobic). She’s just as strict with her diet, revealing she’s never ate red meat or pork and replaces breakfast with 310 Nutrition’s plant-based shakes. But the reality television star didn’t credit natural methods alone.

Even though Kim patted herself on the back for her hard work, she didn’t shy away from shouting out her plastic surgeon, Dr. Leonard Hochstein. “I had a tummy tuck/ boob job by the best @dr.hochstein 🔪💉,” she continued to write. And she was just as candid about her bubble butt! “I posted this pic because it took 3x to get my a** to look this juicy,” she wrote. Hey, we understand the struggle! Old cellulite on Kim’s derriere made her self-conscious, so she got “rid of them permanently” with butt injections, which she revealed in an August Instagram video. While Kim has been open about her body procedures, she’s been more quiet in response to the speculation that she’s had work on her face. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with two plastic surgeons in September to dig for even more secrets Kim may have not spilled herself!

“In addition to cheek fillers, Kim likely received injections under her eye and just a little lower to build up her midface,” John Paul Tutela, MD, a celebrity plastic surgeon, told us. Dr. Daniel Barrett, a board-certified plastic surgeon, echoed those claims, saying, “It appears Kim has undergone a number of procedures that restore volume to the face. To create a more youthful appearance volume is added to the under eyes and cheeks.” However, the blonde beauty is proud of her lip fillers, as she wasn’t ashamed when a fan discouraged Kim from plumping her lips via needles. “Beautiful…but Kim you’re such a gorgeous woman you don’t need the lip fillers,” an Instagram user wrote under a selfie with her daughter Kaia Biermann, 4, in August. But the Bravo star defended the injections, replying, “I love them for now ❤.”

