Kim Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Sister Is The Queen Of Halloween?

Both Kim & Kourtney Kardashian slay Halloween like no one else! Join us in taking a look back at all of their most memorable costumes through the years!

No one does Halloween quite like the Kar-Jenner family, and Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39 truly steal the show every time. Through the years we’ve seen the sisters rock countless costumes that brought the wow-factor, and the ladies clearly have a “go big or go home” mentality when it comes time to picking out their Halloween costumes! Kim and Kourt have transformed into superheroes, Disney princesses, pop stars, and more, through the years, and each costume was more memorable than the last! The two ladies have proven themselves to be the Halloween queens, but which star truly wears the crown? Join us taking a look back at all of their best costumes to date!

Perhaps the most memorable costume we’ve seen from Kim and Kourt is the one they planned together! In 2017, the two sisters stepped out in an epic duo costume, portraying Michael Jackson and Madonna from the 1991 Academy Awards. The ultra-believable costume was spot on! Kourtney rocked Michael’s iconic black and white outfit from the awards show, in a crisp white button down and sleek leather pants. Kim brought the glamour as she flaunted Madonna’s recognizable Hollywood starlet curls, a glittering floor-length gown, and a fur shawl. Their dual costume was unforgettable!

Kourtney has also commanded attention through the years via her well-known group costumes with her family. The reality star has a soft spot for superheroes and has been just about every one in the book! Back in 2015, we saw Kourt slay Halloween in a Wonder Woman costume, with her fam at her side. Her little kiddos—Mason, Penelope, and Reign, all suited up as well, and they were totally squad goals! The same year, we saw the fam rock a Captain America group costume, and they looked ready to take over the world together.

Kim kills it all on her own though, and we’ve seen a number of costumes from the star over the years that elicited some major fan reactions. Just look at her iconic 2012 look, where she made waves in a stunning green mermaid costume that had us convinced she was truly the siren of the sea. Kim looked stunning! She opted to switch up her dark locks for beachy blonde waves, and it was the perfect touch to her glittering look. Kim may have been the Halloween queen that year, but Kourtney continues to bring her A-game as well! Click through the gallery above and decide for yourself: Which sister is the reigning queen of Halloween?