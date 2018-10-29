Kim Kardashian Confesses Kanye West Is ‘Harassing Her’ To Have 7 Kids

On the Oct. 28 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Kim Kardashian admitted that Kanye West has been pressuring her to have more kids — and revealed that he wants SEVEN in total!

Kanye West is dying to have more kids with Kim Kardashian, but she doesn’t know if she can handle the crazy amount he’s hoping for! Kim discussed the prospect of more kids with her BFF, Larsa Pippen on the Oct. 28 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and admitted, “Kanye wants to have more, though. Like, he’s been harassing me.” When Larsa asked how many ‘Ye wants in total, Kim revealed, “He wants like, seven. He’s, like, stuck on seven.”

Since Kim can no longer carry a child herself after pregnancy complications with her first two babies, it looks like they’ll have to go the surrogacy route once again if they really do want to have more biological kids (Kimye’s third baby, Chicago, was born via surrogate earlier this year). However, Kim explained to Larsa why she’s skeptical about adding to the West brood…and it’s not because she doesn’t think she can handle taking care of more babies.

“I could never, especially in, like, the world we live in,” she explained. “I just feel like the world is so different now than when I grew up. So, I’ve been kind of hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.”

This discussion happened shortly after the horrific shooting at Parkland High School in February, which was weighing heavy on Kim’s mind. Later on in the episode, Kim and Kanye even took their oldest child, North West, to Washington D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally against gun violence. Of course, this was several months ago, so it’s unclear where Kim stands on having more kids now. We’ll just have to wait and see!