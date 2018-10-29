Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Agreed To Film Aftermath Of Tristan’s Cheating On ‘KUWTK’

The family learns about Tristan Thompson’s cheating on this week’s ‘KUWTK,’ and even Khloe Kardashian herself admits it will be ‘insane.’ Plus, she reveals why she agreed to film such a heartbreaking time in her life.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode we’ve all been waiting for will finally air on Nov. 4! In a preview for the upcoming episode, we see family members like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner getting the news on their phones that videos had gone public showing Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Kendall’s jaw literally drops to the floor as she processes what’s going on during an outing with Scott Disick, and Kris is instantly PISSED when she hears that her daughter, who’s days away from giving birth, has been betrayed once again.

“I feel so bad [that] @KhloeKardashian had to go through what tristan did while filming #KUWTK,” one fan tweeted. “If I’m not wrong, next episode will be insane. You’re so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millios of ppl will watch it. I wouldn’t be able to do it.” Khloe herself caught wind of the tweet, and responded with an explanation of why she decided to air this difficult footage. “Sadly, it will [be insane],” she wrote. “I signed up to [the] show for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Khloe has not held back from sharing her most difficult times on KUWTK, including the demise of her marriage to Lamar Odom back in 2012 and 2013, as well as his near-death overdose in 2015. Khloe is not featured in the Nov. 4 preview, so we’ll have to tune into the episode to find out how she reacts to the crazy news!

Of course, Khloe and Tristan were able to work past this shocking cheating scandal. Although it’s recently been reported that there’s some trouble in paradise between the two again, Khloe dispelled those rumors by finally returning to Cleveland with the pair’s daughter, True Thompson, over the weekend. She’s expected to reside there for the remainder of Tristan’s NBA season.