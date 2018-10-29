Khloe Kardashian: Kourtney Calls Out Her ‘Pee Stain’ Malfunction Before Calvin Klein Shoot

On the Oct. 28 episode of ‘KUWTK’, Kourtney Kardashian points out that Khloe’s underwear has a ‘pee stain!’ Find out about the hilarious moment here!

Well, this is embarrassing! While the entire Kardashian brood was getting ready for their Calvin Klein photo shoot on the Oct. 28 episode of KUWTK, Kourtney Kardashian told Khloe Kardashian that she has a unexpected mark on her underwear: “I think you have, like, a pee stain.” After Mason Disick asks Khloe if her water broke, Kim Kardashian provided a recommendation, saying, “Let’s just blow dry it.” Pretty soon Mason and Scott Disick started chanting, “KoKo peed in her underwear.” Needless to say, pretty much everyone was laughing about it.

Pee stains aside, in another part of the episode, Kylie Jenner revealed that she was nervous about the photo shoot, which was her first major one since having baby Stormi Webster. “I haven’t done anything in a long time, so I’m a little nervous,” Kylie revealed. “My body is not, you know, what it used to be. I’m just getting, like, comfortable with my body again. A lot of us women go through this, but it is a shock to the system to just see your body, especially at such a young age, just change so drastically and not be the same size.”

We reported earlier how Tristan Thompson is back on the road with the Cavs, as rumors swirl that he and Khloe might have split. “Tristan is having fun be back on the road balling,” a source close to the NBA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses Khloe and True, but also enjoys being on the road with the guys and loves having his freedom.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Khloe and Tristan. In the meantime, check out the Kardashian family’s Calvin Klein underwear shoot in our gallery above.