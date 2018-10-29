Kerry Washington Reveals She’s A ‘Mother Of 3’ & Fans Freak She Secretly Had A Baby

Was Kerry Washington pregnant and nobody knew? After the ‘Scandal’ star said she was a ‘mother of three,’ fans were puzzled and shocked over her possibly having another baby!

With the way 2018 is going – with surprise engagements and secret weddings — it wouldn’t be that far-fetched to think that Kerry Washington, 41, had a baby while nobody was looking. She and husband Nnamdi Asomugha, 37, are the parents of two children — Isabelle Asomugha, 4, and son Caleb Asomugha, 2 – but on an Oct. 29 appearance on the Today show, Kerry corrected Craig Melvin when he said she was a mother of two, saying she was a “mother of three.”

Wait, what? “Mother of THREE…? When did this happen?!? I need answers!” @HollandReid tweeted, while fans like @acejordan23 was shook by the news. Fans were just puzzled by this. Is Kerry pregnant? Did she have another kid on the down-low? Nope. Kerry has a stepchild, a source told E! News, so the question is it with actor David Moscow (who Kerry was engaged to from Oct. 2004 to March 2007) or is this child from one of Nnamdi’s previous relationships? Either way, congratulations to the family!

Oddly enough, Kerry’s stop at the Today show was to promote her role in the Broadway play, American Son. The production is currently in previews, and it co-stars Stephen Pasquale, per E! Online. “It’s definitely, for me, one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on as an actor. It’s very special to me. It’s a really beautiful play about parenting and about love and about identity and race. I feel like the luckiest woman in the world that I get to do it eight times a week,” she said. “And also…it’s really hard!”

It’s odd that Kerry would be the subject of a secret-baby snafu, since American Son is about a missing child. Kerry portrays a woman whose boy has disappeared, and the play – which features Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee – is set in a Florida police station. “It’s people having very, very private conversations in public. So, it’s things that a lot of us maybe say to the people closest to us, but we’re all saying them in a room. Four people with very, very, very different opinions and viewpoints on the world all sharing their opinions on each other? It’s exciting and different,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never played a character like this before.”