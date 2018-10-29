JWoww Done With Roger Mathews, Despite Halloween Reunion: ‘They Aren’t Getting Back Together’

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and ex Roger Mathews reunited for a family Halloween photoshoot over the weekend but it’s no indication that they’re giving their romance another chance.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, and ex Roger Mathews, 43, had people talking about a reconciliation when they reunited for a Halloween photoshoot with their four-year-old daughter, Meilani and two-year-old son, Greyson over the weekend, but it turns out Jenni is done with Roger for good. “JWoww is over Roger and as far as she is concerned, they aren’t getting back together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jenni arranged a Halloween family photo shoot for daughter Meilani over the weekend because she’s obsessed with Disney and Moana, but that’s the only reason she did it. She’ll continue to put together family functions and it gives Roger hope, but there’s really no chance she will get back together with him.”

Jenni’s decision to not get back with Roger will definitely affect their kids, Meilani and Greyson, but Jenni wants to make sure that she does her best to help them with the change. “It’s really important to Jenni to keep the kids lives as normal as possible,” the source continues. “She and Roger are completely amicable and there’s no bad blood whatsoever, but for Jenni, they’ve grown apart. Roger wants her back, but it’s not going to happen. They both love and respect one another, but Jenni feels they’ve kind of grown apart. Everything she’s doing right now is strictly for the kids and what’s in their best interest.”

Jenni has been spending a lot of time with her kids since filing for divorce from Roger back in Sept. A source told us that Jenni decided to leave Roger because of her difficulty with his personality. “Roger takes full responsibility for Jenni leaving him, he knows he can be controlling and hot headed,” a source close to the couple previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s got a fiery personality too so it got to the point that they were fighting way too often. Their shared passion is what brought them together, but it’s the one thing that drove them apart.”