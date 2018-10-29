Hilary Duff Gives Birth: Welcomes 2nd Child, 1st With Boyfriend Matthew Koma — It’s A Girl

Pregnancy is so yesterday! That’s right — Hilary Duff is officially a mother of two. She and Matthew Koma just welcomed their first child into the world, and we’ve got all the details!

If this isn’t what dreams are made of, we don’t know what is! Hilary Duff, 30, just gave birth again and we’ve been waiting for this moment ever since she and boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31, announced that they were expecting “a little princess” with an Instagram post back in June. And now their baby girl is here! Hilary announced the exciting news with an adorable pic on Instagram that shows her holding her baby girl, whom she named Banks Violet Blair, while Matthew looks on from behind her. “Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨,” Hilary captioned the Oct. 29 post. Banks is so lucky to be born into such a fab family. Not only does she have Lizzie McGuire as her mom and a Grammy-winning EDM musician as her dad, but she’s also got a super sweet big bro. Hilary had Luca Cruz with her ex Mike Comrie back in 2012, and he’s been stealing our hearts in her social media posts ever since. Ugh, could their growing family be any cuter?

Turns out it can because this little angel also has the best cousins on the block! This may be Hilary’s first time having a girl, but her older sister Haylie Duff has already been there, done that — and then been there, done that again. Yup, she’s got two little ladies of her own! Ryan Ava is three, and considering how much she loves being a big sis to newborn Lulu Gray, she’s going to be all over the whole cousin thing. We see some adorable family pics in their future! Hilary isn’t shy when it comes to social media, whether she’s posting promo pics for Younger, videos of her son or bare baby bump shots. Haylie is the same way, so we bet we’ll be seeing their baby girls all over Instagram soon. Yay!

A social media presence isn’t the only thing these sisters have in common, though. They’re both awesome examples of hardworking mommas. Between Hilary filming her hit show and Haylie launching a kid’s clothing line, they make multitasking look easy!

But at the end of the day, it’s just so exciting to know that Hilary is closing this pregnancy journey — and beginning a new chapter. She and Matthew have so many firsts ahead, and we’re wishing them the best of luck!