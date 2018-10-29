Evanna Lynch Would Love To See A ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show To ‘Explore’ More Of The Characters

The ‘Harry Potter’ universe is constantly expanding, and Evanna Lynch told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s totally open to a TV show to peel back more layers on characters’ ‘personal lives.’

We’ve live in an era of reboots and revivals these days. They’re inevitable. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, 27, a.k.a. Luna Lovegood, at the Animal Equality’s Global Action Los Angeles Gala about the possibility of a Harry Potter reboot or the expansion of the universe, like with Fantastic Beasts. “Oh my gosh! I will be mad jealous! I will be sitting there being like, ‘I want to be Luna Lovegood [laughs]!’ I mean hopefully Fantastic Beasts catches up enough that I haven’t aged too much so I can resume my role,” Evanna told HollywoodLife. “That is very unlikely to happen… But I would love if they did a TV series, and just do a chapter a week where they go [into] more and explore all the little things that were left out in the movies, where it is not just focused on so much with the climax with the Voldemort battle. It’s more about their school and their personal lives and everything. And I would like to be on that project in a advisory role if I can’t be an actor.”

We’re totally on board with Evanna! If you’re looking for your next HP fix, the highly-anticipated Fantastic Beasts sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will be released Nov. 16. In the sequel, we’ll meet young Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, 45, for the first time. There will be 5 total Fantastic Beasts films.

Evanna is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars season 27 with partner Keo Motsepe, 28. Evanna paid tribute to Harry Potter by dancing to “Hedwig’s Theme” during Most Memorable Year week. Evanna also revealed how she’s determined to keep excelling week after week! “Well, first of all, you have to stay very positive because week 5 and 6 I have noticed that people start getting minor injuries and kind of the initial excitement and adrenaline that got you through is not there anymore, so you have to have clear intentions of why you are doing it,” she said. “That it is bigger than impressing the judges and wanting to get 10s. It has to be where you have to learn something about yourself, you want to challenge yourself in a certain way.” Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.