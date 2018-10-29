Bristol Palin’s Ex Dakota Meyer Feels Like A ‘Failure’ After Split: I Failed Most Important People In My Life

Dakota Meyer may be a Medal of Honor recipient, but he feels that he failed his fellow soldiers and now his ‘Teen Mom OG’ ex-wife Bristol Palin and their kids.

Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin made a big deal of the fact that her daughter Bristol, 27, was going to marry a decorated war hero. The Teen Mom OG star’s baby daddy Dakota Meyer was awarded the Medal of Honor for saving the lives of 36 U.S. Marines and Afghan troops who were pinned down by Taliban gunmen in 2009. Yet the 30-year-old still feels like a “failure” despite winning the nation’s top military award, both as a soldier and a now as a former husband to Bristol, who he wed in 2016.

In the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Dakota claims that he feels like a failure every time people give him massive props for heroism. In a new clip, his friend Tank tells him during a basketball game that, “It was a breathtaking moment and I had said you deserve every bit of this.” Dakota replies, “I hate this stuff,. Every time I’m out there you got a thousand people standing up — it’s just like, it’s like a thousand people recognizing your failure.”

Tank is shocked by his pal’s response and asks “You say you’re a failure a lot. Why?” Dakota sadly explains, “I mean, tell my teammates. Go tell their families I’m not a failure. I failed the most important people in my life, you know, on September 8, 2009. People who were relying on me more than anything.”

Even though Dakota ended up defying orders and saving dozens of lives, he and his squad were initially surrounded by Taliban gunmen. Four of his fellow soldiers were ambushed and the men were later found dead, even though Dakota ran into enemy gunfire to save so many more lives. The former Marine has admitted that he has PTSD over his wartime experience and that it hurt his marriage to Bristol.

“I just turned around and I did it in the marriage,” he explains. “Bristol. Sailor. Atlee and Tripp. I failed four people again. The next four most important people in my life,” referring to his two daughters with the reality star and her nine-year-old son by former high school sweetheart Levi Johnston. Tank tells Dakota that his divorce from Bristol wasn’t a failure but a “stepping stone” in life, but the war hero isn’t having it. “It’s like f**k. You don’t even want to bring anybody else in your life because it’s like…you don’t ever wanna fail them too,” he explains. As for his daughters, he revealed, “That’s why I try to focus so hard on them. I mean, that’s my biggest fear is like what happens the day they wake up and realize I’m a failure?” How heartbreaking!