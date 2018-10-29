Chris Brown Urges Drake To ‘Spend As Much Time As Possible’ With Son After Birthday Bash Reunion

These rappers are no longer feuding — instead, they’re bonding over fatherhood! Chris has reportedly passed on some parenting advice to Drake, and we’ve got all the details.

Drake, 32, is a new dad, so it’s a good thing he’s got Chris Brown, 29, in is corner to share what he’s learned! That’s because the “Freaky Friday” rapper welcomed his daughter Royalty Brown, 4, back in 2014 and has made major efforts to be there for her while still continuing his career. Drake, on the other hand, admitted in “Billie Jean,” that he’s only seen his son Adonis, 1, once since he was born in Oct. 2017. Chris shared some fatherhood advice, a source close to the rapper told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, in the hopes that Drake would step up to the plate soon for his son.

“Chris gave Drake some surprisingly sweet parenting advice that some might be shocked to learn about,” the insider said. “ Chris encouraged Drake to spend as much time as possible with his child, especially while they are young, and to just be present. Chris shared with Drake that kids grow up so fast and that your time and attention is the most valuable thing they want and need.” So true! And it’s clear that Chris tries to practice what he preaches, since he’s got such a Nia Guzman, 35. “ Drake admires Chris because he is someone who tries hard to be a good dad and still have a full career in music, both things Drake wants, too,” the source added. gavesome surprisingly sweet parentingthat some might be shocked to learn about,” the insider said. “encouragedto spend as much time as possible with his child, especially while they are young, and to just be present.shared withthat kids grow up so fast and that your time and attention is the most valuable thing they want and need.” So true! And it’s clear that Chris tries to practice what he preaches, since he’s got such a sweet relationship with his daughter , who he shares with, 35. “admiresbecause he is someone who tries hard to be a good dad and still have a full career in music, both thingswants, too,” the source added.

It’s amazing to see these rappers getting along so great after their long history of beefing — and we aren’t the only ones who think so! “ Chris and Drake have been getting closer and Drake actually sees Chris as a surprising and unlikely role model,” the insider said. “And Chris is enjoying his renewed friendship with Drake too. They are learning a lot from each other.” Considering they have so much in common from their successful music careers to their past relationships with Rihanna and their young children, this friendship seems to be a long time coming.

Here’s to hoping Chris’s paternal advice really sank in! We’d love to see Drake step up his dad game and follow in his friend’s footsteps.

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Chris Brown and Drake’s reps for comment.