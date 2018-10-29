Donnie Wahlberg & More Celebs React To The Red Sox’s World Series Win

The Boston Red Sox are the World Series Champions! After beating the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the series, stars from all over are celebrating the big win! Check out the best celeb reactions!

The Boston Red Sox are World Series Champions! They won the seven game series in game five against the LA Dodgers on Sunday, October 28, with a final score of 5-1. After both teams made it through game three — the seven-hour-plus game that made MLB history for it’s tenure — it was Boston who took it all! And, the celebrity Red Sox fans are going wild! A hometown legend, Donnie Wahlberg tweeted a GIF and wrote, “Congrats #RedSox — The 2018 @mlb #WorldSeries Champions! #BOSTON #BeanTown #DoDamage.” Even Magic Johnson congratulated the Dodgers’ opposing team, tweeting, “Congratulations to the Boston Red Sox players, Manager Alex Cora, owners, and all Red Sox fans for winning the 2018 World Series!!” We’ll keep you posted as more celebs react to Boston’s big win!

David Price pitched the end of Game 5, and the 33-year-old put on an incredible performance. The Sox scored their first World Series win since 2013. And, many predicted this outcome because they had the best record in the league this season. The Red Sox ended the season with 108 wins, and then went on to defeat the 100-win New York Yankees and the Astros (103-wins) in the postseason

The Red Sox and Dodgers World Series run actually made MLB history on Friday night, October 26. They shattered records for the longest game in World Series and postseason history. The game finally ended at 3:30 AM ET, after 7 hours and 20 minutes, breaking the previous longest game by time in World Series history — Game 3 of the 2005 series between the White Sox and Astros in Houston, which lasted 5 hours, 41 minutes.

This World Series loss was a tough one for the Dodgers, who were hoping to end a 30-year championship drought this year — their last one was in 1988.

It’s been more than a century since the two famed franchises faced off in the Fall Classic. The 2018 World Series pitted two of the league’s best left-handed pitchers against one another. — Boston’s ace on the mound, Chris Sale and L.A.’s Clayton Kershaw. The big win is also extra special for Kershaw, who had never pitched at Fenway Park before the series.