Kim Kardashian, Paulina Gretzky & 21 More Celebrity Moms Who Bring The Sexy At Halloween

Who says having kids means you can’t look hot on Halloween? These celebrity mommas bumped up the sex appeal with their costumes and looked SO good. See for yourself!

Hollywood is full of hot moms, and these gorgeous gals reminded us of just that when they rocked super sexy costumes on Halloween. Just because they’ve got little ones at home doesn’t mean they can’t sport the same plunging necklines, high slits and skintight fabrics as before, right? Kim Kardashian, 38, has proved that multiple times since welcoming North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago West, 9 months. In just 2017 alone, the mother of three blew fans away when she stepped out as Madonna, Aaliyah, Selena Quintanilla, and Cher. It was impossible to pick which look was her sexiest that year, since she sported everything from a cutout jumpsuit to a teeny crop top, as well as tight leather pants and a glam blonde wig. She hit the ball out of the park every single time!

Some celebrity moms even infuse a little sex appeal into their family costumes. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, for example, may have dressed all of her kids up as superheroes, but that didn’t mean she ditched her own sexy duds. Instead, the reality star wore a gold superhero suit of her own that hugged her gorgeous curves. Such a hot mom! JWoww, 32, did the same when she dressed like Moana characters with her two children. The Jersey Shore star may have been portraying a Disney character, but she stunned in a white tank and orange bottoms, her hair pulled back from her face in a side ponytail.

We don’t blame these lovely ladies for wanting to show off their post-baby bodies with pride! They look incredible — and being a mom doesn’t mean shutting the door on their sex appeal.

But we aren’t just talking about new moms here! Stars with older children like Elizabeth Hurley, 53, and Kris Jenner, 62, have recently wowed as Alice in Wonderland and Wonder Woman. There’s no age limit to turning up the temperatures on Halloween. All these moms need is confidence!