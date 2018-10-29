21 Of The Best Celebrity Kid Costumes Of All Time: Royalty Brown, Penelope Disick & More

What a treat! There’s nothing cuter than kids’ costumes in October, and these tykes took Halloween to the next level with their adorable looks. Prepare yourself — these pics are going to melt your heart!

As if our favorite celebrity munchkins weren’t already adorable enough on a normal day, they become impossibly cuter every Halloween when they step out in costumes. Whether their parents go all out with extravagant outfits and face paint like Neil Patrick Harris does for twins Harper and Gideon, 8, or they opt for something simpler like Luna Legend‘s slip-on hot dog costume, we’re huge fans of dressed-up babies across the spectrum. It’s really hard to go wrong — but these little ones all did something really right. That’s why we haven’t been able to forget about their cute costumes, no matter how many years have passed. There’s a reason why the tiny tykes are still stuck in our memories!

Take Penelope Disick, 6, and North West, 5, for instance. Both of the KarJenner kids have been apart of some majorly memorable group costumes. Not only did they both dress up as skunks together, but North and her brother Saint, 3, matched their momma when they wore Princess Jasmine and Aladdin costumes. Kim Kardashian‘s photo of them on a ‘magic carpet’ was seriously adorable. And Penelope did something similar with her brothers Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, when they all wore superhero outfits, featuring capes, masks and lightning bolts across their chests. Even Kourtney Kardashian, 39, got in on the fun with a gold jumpsuit of her own. Aw!

And while matching costumes are clearly oh so cute, a few have been just plain funny! Jimmy Fallon, 44, once dressed his youngest daughter Frances up as iconic actress Farrah Fawcett, complete with a wavy wig and red bathing suit. And who could forget the time Ozzy Osbourne‘s granddaughter Pearl wore a long black wig, circular glasses and a cross necklace and looked just like him? The best ever!

So take a click through the gallery above to see your favorite munchkins all dressed up for Halloween. Good luck trying to pick a favorite!