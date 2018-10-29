Cardi B Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Lying About NYFW Fight In Rant: ‘Do You Want To Be The Victim’ Or ‘The Gangster?’

This is the rant to top off all other rants! Cardi B went after Nicki Minaj in her most epic Instagram take-down yet, livid that the ‘Chun-Li’ rapper said it was Rah Ali, and not a security guard, who planted the infamous bump on her head!

Cardi B, 25, had so much tea to spill, she needed nine Instagram posts to do it! Nicki Minaj, 35, said on the Oct. 29 episode of Queen Radio that it was Love & Hip-Hop New York star Rah Ali who “beat Cardi’s a** real bad” at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7, and not “security,” Cardi popped off on the same day. “This is the thing, Nicki Minaj. How you say I got ragged by Rah Ali when there is so many footages of that night, every single angle, and where am I getting ragged at?” Cardi asked in the first video she posted. “Why would I be sitting in line here like, ‘Oh yeah, I did this, I did that,’ knowing that the next day there was going to be so much footages of that same night. And second of all, how you gonna say I was the wild animal, that I attacked you, that you was mortified, that you was humiliated,” Cardi continued, fuming. And then she had an important question for Nicki: “Do you want to be the victim, or do you want to be the gangster?”

Cardi then went after the “Barbie Dreams” rapper’s alleged lies. “You lie so much you can’t even f***ing keep up with your f***ing lies,” she said. “First you say you got the footage, the camera man got the footage, but now you talking about you want to pay someone a f***ing $100,000 to give you the footage?” Confused, Cardi added, “Yo, make sense when you talking. I thought you was the victim.” To conclude her epic rant, Cardi declared, “Get the f*** outta here.”