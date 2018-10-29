‘DWTS’: Alexis Ren Gushes Over Alan Bersten & Admits She’s Catching ‘Feelings’ For Him

Amid rumors that Alexis Renn and Alan Bersten’s ‘DWTS’ partnership has turned romantic, she couldn’t help but rave over how ‘fun’ he is, before admitting she has a crush on her hunky dance partner!

Forget The Bachelor. It seems that Dancing With The Stars is where reality television contestants find love. The latest couple to apparently find chemistry both on and off the dance floor is Alexis Renn, 21, and Alan Bersten, 24. “Alan, he’s awesome. He’s super outgoing,” Alexis, said in an interview package that will air during the Oct. 29 episode (per Entertainment Tonight). “He’s definitely been a really good reflection for me, to not take myself too seriously … we’re cute dorks.”

“It’s so much fun to dance with someone who you have a connection with,” she says during the package. “It’s almost like time slows down. We communicate not just through our steps or our movements but with our hearts too. I am developing feelings for Alan, and I didn’t see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.” In addition to this emotional confession, Alan and Alexis preview their routine for the Halloween-themed episode, dancing along to Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman.” Now, that’s sweet.

The judges picked up on Alexis and Alan’s chemistry during the Oct. 22 episode. At first, neither of them really wanted to admit that their partnership has turned romantic, but their fellow contestant, Milo Manheim, 17, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he thinks Alexis and Alan “really like each other.” The Zombies star thinks his fellow contestants said that Alexis and Alan “click…but a few different things go through my mind. I mean, it could definitely be fake, sometimes it could be real.” Other DWTS contestants, like Lindsay Arnold and Juan Pablo di Pace were split on this alleged romance.

If this relationship does bloom into a strong romance, Alexis and Alan will join a huge number of couples that found love on Dancing With The Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson announced their engagement in June 2018. Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson welcomed twins in April 2018. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber were married in March 2018, about a year after Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd tied the knot. Will Alexis and Alan’s run for the mirrorball trophy end at the altar? Fans better tune in to find out.