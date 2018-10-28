10 Pics Of TV Stars Going All Out With Halloween Costumes: ‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart & More

When it comes to Halloween, TV stars take their costumes very seriously. Whether they dress up on their TV shows or get creative offscreen, TV stars love dressing up in the best and most outrageous costumes!

Halloween 2018 is already going down as one of the most memorable years for costumes — onscreen and offscreen. When they’re not filming their TV shows, the TV stars love to get all dressed up as different characters. Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes went for a couples costume that did not include their boyfriends, Cole Sprouse and Charles Melton. Lili and Camila, who play BFFs Betty and Veronica, dressed up as Pedro and Napoleon Dynamic from the cult classic movie Napoleon Dynamite. Their costumes were spot on!

The stars of black-ish dressed up as Black Panther characters for an upcoming episode of the hit ABC comedy. Marcus Scribner went as Killmonger, while Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson went as Nakia and T’Challa. Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o was so impressed she reposted Tracee’s Instagram photo and wrote, “YASSS! This Halloween is about to be mad Wakandan and I am here for it!” Lupita’s fellow co-star Michael B. Jordan did the same thing and wrote, “Amazing.”

For their annual Halloween episode, the cast of Modern Family went all-out. Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s characters dressed up as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell’s characters were a spider and a fly. Sofia Vergara got super glam as Marilyn Monroe from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, pink dress and all!

Modern Family star Ariel Winter has been winning Halloween with her costumes. She’s dressed up as Pamela Anderson alongside boyfriend Levi Meaden’s Kid Rock, Elvira from Scarface alongside Levi’s Tony, and more. Take a look at more TV stars who’ve gotten all dressed up for Halloween in our gallery above!