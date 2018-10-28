Just one month before Tristan was caught cheating, he and Khloe shared a super sweet PDA moment at her baby shower. Watch the adorable moment here!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, may have celebrated her first pregnancy with a gorgeous pink baby shower all the way back in March, but Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans are finally getting a look at the event. Khloe shared a preview of the new episode on Oct. 28, writing, “The most perfect day. Can’t wait to relive my beautiful baby shower on tonight’s episode.” In the short clip, Khloe’s family members could be seen entering the shower and hugging her. Tristan even appeared at one point, leaning down to plant a kiss on his girlfriend’s head in an adorable PDA moment. “I literally feel like I’m dreaming,” she said in a voiceover. “There’s no way that this baby shower is for me.” We don’t blame her for being so in awe of the shower. It was beautiful!

But hindsight is 20/20, and what followed was less than perfect. Just days after Khloe and Tristan welcomed their beautiful baby girl on April 9, videos surfaced of the NBA player cheating on Khloe while sitting down with two women. We can’t imagine how devastating this must have been for the reality star to watch, especially after seeing how happy and in love they looked at the shower just a few weeks before. But while things between them have been rocky ever since — to say the least — Khloe and Tristan have been hard at work on their relationship. Khloe even moved back to Cleveland now that the Cavaliers are playing again, and her S.O. welcomed her with gorgeous balloons. It’s great to see them trying to make this work. They do have eight-month-old True Thompson to think of, after all!

The ups and downs of Khloe and Tristan’s dating timeline is going to continue playing out on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the drama is looming ever closer.

In addition to the baby shower footage, though, this episode will also include Kylie Jenner‘s post-baby body insecurities and Kim Kardashian‘s March for Our Lives appearance with her daughter North West, 5.