Sofia Richie ‘Worries Herself Sick’ When Scott Goes Away With Kourtney: It’s ‘Really Difficult’ For Her

Sofia Richie has been having a tough time dealing with Scott Disick’s decisions to go on vacations with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids, and she’s trying to find ways to deal with her concerns.

Sofia Richie, 20, understands why boyfriend and dad-of-three Scott Disick, 35, wants to spend time with his kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, as much as possible but she still finds herself worrying whenever his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is around at the same time. In fact, Scott’s recent trip to Bali with Kourtney and the kids was pretty difficult on Sofia and she had concerns the entire time he was away.

“Sofia doesn’t like it at all when Scott goes away without her, and she spends the whole time worrying herself sick,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s really difficult for her because if she tells Scott how she feels they end up fighting and he accuses her of being jealous and unreasonable, so she just has to bite her lip and suck it up. Scott thinks it’s incredibly important for the kids to be able to spend time with both their parents together as a family, or at least that’s what he tells Sofia, but it’s also for work purposes too, as they were filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians while they were away.”

Although Sofia has her worries, which is understandable considering Kourtney’s the mother of Scott’s kids, it didn’t take long for Scott to meet up with his lady love in Singapore right after the Bali trip. The couple shared sweet photos, including one together, to their Instagram accounts on Oct. 28. Sofia had been in Singapore at the time Scott was in Bali and he flew out to be with her. Their relationship has seemed to get stronger and sources told us that Sofia is falling deeper into love the more she gets to know Scott. She’s even thinking of marriage in the future but feels she’s not quite ready yet and wants to take her time.