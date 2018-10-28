Scott Disick took to Instagram on Oct. 28 to show that he romantically traveled to Singapore to be with girlfriend Sofia Richie after spending time in Bali with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids.

Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 20, are spending quality time together once again and this time it’s in Singapore! The father of three took to Instagram to share some impressive photos of himself posing in front of landmarks in the island city and also shared a sweet happy pic that he took with Sofia in front of a Louis Vuitton sign. Sofia, who works as a model, also took to her own Instagram to share similar photos and it definitely looked like a thrilling reunion!

Scott just got back from a vacation in Bali with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, and he didn’t waste any time to meet up with his lady love, who was already in Singapore. His actions say a lot about their relationship, which seems to be stronger than ever. Sources recently told us that both Scott and Sofia are head over heels in love with each other and could potentially see a marriage between them in the future but Sofia wants to take her time. “Sofia falls more in love with Scott every day and could definitely see herself spending the rest of her life with him,” one source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, Sofia realizes she’s still young and she’s not in any rush to get married.”

While Scott and Sofia’s relationship gets more intense, he seems to also be spending more time with not only his kids but Kourtney as well. In addition to Bali, the two recently took a trip to New York together with their kids and have been seen co-parenting in a lot of the same places lately. Although some fans are convinced the former couple will eventually get back together, especially since Kourtney is now single, Scott’s recent traveling to meet up with Sofia seems to reflect how much he missed her. As we know, anything can happen in relationships so we’ll definitely be keeping track and posting updates if any new info comes out!

It’s nice to see Scott and Sofia enjoying their time together! Although they have a 15 year age difference between them, they seem to make it work well and we couldn’t be happier for the duo!