It looks like Scott Disick enjoyed some quality time in Bali with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids. The boyfriend of Sofia Richie took to Instagram to share pics of the recent relaxing vacation.

It turns out Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was joined by babby daddy Scott Disick, 35, while on vacation in beautiful Bali with her sisters Kim & Khloe Kardashian and daughter Penelope, 6. Scott, who is dating 20-year-old Sofia Richie, shared some photos of the trip to his Instagram account and he seemed to really enjoy himself! One photo shows Scott relaxing on a beach chair on a boat while Kim’s daughter North West stands off to the side and another shows a smiling Penelope and North. He also posted one of Penelope posing on some stairs in a cute bikini.

Although Sofia was nowhere to be found during Scott’s time in Bali, the two are reportedly more in love than ever with each other. Scott’s model girlfriend was in Singapore when he decided to spend some time with Kourtney and his kids but he didn’t hesitate to fly to Singapore to be with his lady love right after he returned. Sofia and Scott both took to Instagram to prove it with some snapshots of them in the location together.

Despite his happy relationship with Sofia, Scott has been spending more time away with Kourtney and their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope and three-year-old Reign, lately. He recently joined them for a trip in New York and has been seen out and about with them on a regular basis. After Kourtney split from ex Younes Bendjima, 25, whom she dated for almost two years, in the summer, she was seen hanging out and getting cozy with actor Luka Sabbat, 20, on multiple occasions. However, Luka was seen kissing a mystery woman on Oct. 27 so it appears that Kourtney is single once again. Many Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans wonder if Kourtney and Scott will get another chance at love now that one of them is single but only time will tell on that one. Until then, we’ll keep enjoying the adorable pics they’re all sharing on social media!

We’ll keep updating the story with Scott and Kourtney. It’s always nice to see them putting their children first and spending time as a family even when they’re no longer dating!