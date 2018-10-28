Rihanna Shows Off Her Gorgeous Curves In Lingerie & Veil — See Sexy Pic

Rihann stunned wearing nothing but some sultry lingerie & a veil! Check out her latest, steamiest look here!

Rihanna just proved once again that she slays all day! In a new Instagram pic, the singer posed in some sexy Cherry Blossom-colored lingerie as well as a huge veil as part of her Savage x Fenty line. In addition to the picture, the Savage x Fenty’s Instagram account wrote in the caption, “Don’t mesh with @badgalriri in the Unlined Geo Mesh Bra + Cheeky in Cherry Blossom 🌸 | This material is so lightweight & soft – you won’t wanna take it off 👙#DAMN.” Damn, indeed! Check out the full image of her latest, sexiest look below!

We reported earlier how Rihanna is uneasy with growing friendship between her two exes Drake and Chris Brown. “Rihanna is struggling with the budding bromance between her exes Chris and Drake, she kinda doesn’t really believe it,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The more Rihanna learns about more time the guys are spending together, the more nervous and curious she gets about what they talk about.”

On top of that, the fact that both Drizzy and Breezy have kids has made her want to have children herself. “It’s a little weird for Rihanna that both Drake and Chris had kids before her,” another source told us. “She truly didn’t see that one coming because she’s always felt like she was the most mature one out of them all. She’s happy they’re both stepping up and being great fathers — and she’s not sitting there wishing that she was either one of their baby mammas — but it does make her think more about having kids herself.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics of Rihanna. In the meantime, check out all of her latest, sexiest looks in our gallery above!