Priyanka Chopra’s Bridal Shower: Her Stunning Gown & Her Guests — See Pics

Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely stunning at her bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe! Check out her gorgeous white gown she wore for the occasion here!

The next time we see Priyanka Chopra in a white dress so stunning, she’ll be getting married to Nick Jonas. While their wedding is still months away, Priyanka looked nothing short of angelic in a gorgeous white gown at her bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York City on Oct. 28, which had celebs like Kelly Ripa in attendance. The strapless, feathery outfit with a cinched waist was luxuriously accessorized with a diamond necklace that seemed to be straight out of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Check out pics of her gown and guests arriving below!

We reported earlier how just as the two of them entered a whirlwind engagement, Nick and Priyanka will also be married soon. In fact, the two of them are set to tie the knot by the end of this year, according to a report by Us Weekly. “The wedding is happening in India in December,” a source told the publication.

And on top of their upcoming nuptials, it would appear that Priyanka and Nick will soon be adding to their growing family in a very short amount of time following their tying of the knot. While referencing her friend Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, Priyanka dropped a major hint that after Meghan and Prince Harry’s baby is born, Priyanka may soon be expecting soon as well. “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God I need to catch up!” she revealed in an interview with E!.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Priyanka’s wedding planning. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from her bridal shower in our gallery above.