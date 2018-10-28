Has Halloween ever looked hotter? Paulina Gretzky may have worn a chilly costume, but it sure turned up the temps. Take a look!

This Eskimo costume definitely wouldn’t keep Paulina Gretzky, 29, warm, but it was a hot choice for a Halloween party! The model and mother of two looked so stunning in a furry white crop with a matching hood and lace-up mini skirt. She completed the look with gloves and a glittery purse, showing it all off on Instagram. “Eskimo Kisses,” she wrote, shouting out her makeup artist Justin LaMonte who made her look bronzed and beautiful with a perfect smoky eye. In a different post, she modeled her costume in a sultry slow-motion video along with some friends.

Her husband Dustin Johnson, 34, wasn’t in any of her pics, but we can’t help wondering if the cute couple will dress up with their kids on Halloween later this week. Fingers crossed! Rumors were flying that Dustin and Paulina were nearing a split back in September, especially when she erased all traces of him from social media, but lately they’ve been looking as happy as ever. After denying that he cheated with a pro golfer, Dustin was seen celebrating a Ryder Cup win with his wife in Paris and cuddling up to her at a Kid Rock concert. We’re so glad to see them spending time together. They do have two adorable little ones together, after all — Tatum, 3, and River, 1.

Who knows? Maybe Dustin will make it back on his wife’s Instagram account sooner rather than later.

Until then, Paulina has enough content to keep fans scrolling. The sexy Eskimo posts are just the beginning. Whether she’s rocking a bikini or showing off her street style, Paulina is one hot momma!