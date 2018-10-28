The duo we didn’t know we needed! Noah and Ross had a blast at a star-studded Halloween party — and looked amazing doing it. Take a look at their dance moves!

Was it hot at the Casamigos’ Halloween bash in Vegas — or was that just Noah Centineo, 22, and Ross Butler, 28? These hotties may be known for their popular Netflix projects, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and 13 Reasons Why, but they’re going to earn a reputation for their awesome costumes after last night! Noah showed up to the party on Oct. 27 looking like he’d come straight out of Beauty and the Beast wearing a muscled red shirt, black pants and brown boots. And while he made a perfect Gaston, Ross looked just as good in his Wolvervine jumpsuit. He even had the fangs and gloves to match! The guys, although handsome on their own, looked even better together. They fooled around for pics and showed off their dance moves to Ludacris‘s “Stand Up.”

But these two weren’t the only ones having fun at the Vegas costume party. Kendall Jenner, 22, showed up to the bash in pink lingerie and bouffant wig as an FemBot from Austin Powers, and Cindy Crawford, TK, made an appearance with her daughter Kaia Gerber, TK, as 80’s rockers. Since Ross and Noah are relatively new to this scene, we can’t help but wonder which celebs they were star struck by! It looks like they had such a blast. And while we don’t know whether or not these guys have a history of cool costumes, they’re definitely off to a strong start with these!

Maybe they’ll keep the fun going as October continues. It’s only Oct. 28 after all, which means these gorgeous guys just might have more costumes up their sleeves. Only time will tell!

Until then, we’ll just be replaying this video of Ross and Noah getting their groove on. They may be famous for their acting skills, but these guys are clearly multitalented. Look at those moves!