24 Shocking Halloween Transformations: Heidi Klum, Colton Haynes & More

Celebrities love to go all-out for Halloween. By all-out, we mean some seriously shocking transformations. From Heidi Klum to Colton Haynes to Lady Gaga, these are the most shocking celebrity Halloween transformations of all-time!

You can’t talk about Halloween transformations without talking about Heidi Klum, 45. Ever year, the America’s Got Talent judge hosts her own Halloween party in New York City and takes everything to a whole new level with her costumes. Heidi is obsessed with Halloween, and she completely transforms with her costumes. She’s had a number of amazing and downright shocking costumes over the years, including Jessica Rabbit, the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, a human body, a butterfly, and more. Every year, we anxiously await what she comes up with.

Like Heidi, actor Colton Haynes, 30, loves to go all-out for Halloween. He’s totally won Halloween and gone unrecognizable as Miss Piggy and Ursula. He dons tons of prosthetics in order to totally transform into the characters. Unfortunately, he isn’t unable to dress up for Halloween 2018, and we’re all devastated about it, to be honest.

LeBron James, 33, terrified us all when he dressed up as Pennywise the clown from IT in 2017. From the outfit to the makeup to the balloons, LeBron made sure we all had nightmares on Halloween. That same year, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, wowed as Madonna and Michael Jackson. Lady Gaga, 32, transforms herself on stage, and she did same for Halloween 2017. Her Edward Scissorhands costume was so on point. Lady Gaga didn’t hold back!

Katy Perry, 34, slayed as Hillary Clinton, 71, in 2016. The singer channeled her hero and donned Hill’s signature blonde ‘do, red pantsuit, and prosthetics. When Katy does Halloween, she does it 100 percent! Take a look at more of the most shocking celebrity Halloween transformations of all-time in our gallery above!