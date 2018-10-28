Kylie Vs. Kendall Jenner: Who Rules Halloween With The Sexier Costumes Of All-Time?

It’s no secret that the KarJenner fam rules Halloween — so how do Kylie and Kendall stack up against each other? They’ve both rocked so many sexy costumes over the years. Good luck picking a fave!

Kylie, 21, and Kendall Jenner, 22, are experts when it comes to Halloween costumes, but that’s no surprise. It runs in the family! But just because it’s in their blood doesn’t mean that the makeup mogul and model are always equally matched when it comes to sporting sexy costumes. This year, for example, Kendall showed up at the Casamigos Vegas Halloween party in sheer pink lingerie and a bouffant blonde wig as a FemBot from Austin Powers, while Kylie spent the night having dinner at home with eight-month-old Stormi Webster in matching skeleton outfits. But just because their level of sex appeal differs depending on the year, they’ve both racked up lots of hot Halloween looks over the years.

Kendall usually goes for unconventional outfits that end up being shockingly sexy. Who could forget the time she dressed up as Buttercup along with her friends Justine Skye, 23, and Hailey Baldwin, 21? While Kendall kept the signature blunt bob, the model then transformed the cartoon character by sporting a jade bra top and a ripped black mini skirt, along with a body chain, fishnet tights and thigh high boots. She even stunned when she dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld, 85, complete with a white wig and a blazer, thanks to her endless legs.

Her younger sister tends to go for more obviously sexy looks, like warrior princesses and Eskimos. Kylie even turned up the heat as a skeleton once when she and then-boyfriend Tyga, 28, threw a Halloween party. She looked incredible in a black lace dress and epic makeup.

They may be related, but Kylie and Kendall definitely have different Halloween styles. But in the end, they both know how to dress up in effortlessly sexy ways. See for yourself in the gallery above!