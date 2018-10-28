Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi Webster Is Her Twin In Adorable New Pic Of ‘My Baby & Me’

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story on Oct. 27 to show off two adorable side by side baby pics of her and her eight-month-old daughter Stormi, and they looked strikingly similar!

Kylie Jenner, 21, proved her adorable eight-month-old daughter Stormi looks almost identical to the way she did as a baby when she shared two side by side pics to Instagram on Oct. 27. “My baby and me,” Kylie captioned the pics, which showed a recent Stormi on the left and a baby Kylie on the right. The sweet photos show both babes flaunting similar features, including dark hair and big gorgeous dark eyes and it was truly a sight to see!

In addition to sharing the similar looks between her and Stormi, Kylie showed off side by side baby pics of her six-month-old niece True Thompson and True’s mom Khloe Kardashian, 34. Khloe and True looked equally as similar in the precious snapshots further proving that True’s not entirely a mini-me of her dad Tristan Thompson, 27!

Kylie’s fun look-alike Instagram posts are just some of the ways she’s been enjoying her precious tot and being a new mom. This past weekend the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also took to Instagram to share a too-cute-for-words photo of her holding baby Stormi while the two wore matching skeleton costumes. She also took Stormi to a pumpkin patch last week with baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, to help celebrate her first Halloween. She’s definitely doing everything she can to make memories with her little girl and we love seeing it in action!

We’ll be on the lookout for any more eye-catching photos that Kylie may decide to post. She’s always surprising us with fun-loving ideas and it’s great to know she can share her journey in new motherhood with her fans!