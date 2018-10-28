Kylie Jenner: Why She’s ‘Changed Her Mind’ About Marriage To Travis Scott Despite Stormi

Kylie Jenner feels that a marriage to Travis Scott might ‘get complicated!’ A source close to Kylie told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s not rushing to walk down the aisle with Travis!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have moved in together into a luxurious $13.45 million mansion, but don’t expect them to be changing their marital status anytime soon. A source close to the lip kit mogul told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s having some doubts about getting married. “Kylie is head over heels in love with Travis and excited and happy that they are buying a home together,” our source said. “She has always wanted to get married young, buy a home, start a family and all of her dreams are slowly coming true. But now she is having second thoughts about the marriage part of her dreams.”

This is not to say that Kylie would turn down Travis if he got down on bended knee. “She hopes Travis surprises her with a ring and proposes soon, of course she will say yes, but beyond that, things are more complicated now that she is a billionaire businesswoman,” our source went on to say. “While she would love to be his fiance, Kylie is learning that going through with a marriage to Travis could get complicated real quick.”

Since things are going so well between the two, Kylie isn’t going to rush or push anything with him. “Kylie’s plan now is just going to take it one step at a time and see how it goes living with him in their new home before making any more commitments,” our source added. We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest surrounding Kylie and Travis. In the meantime, check out all of their cute pics together as a couple in our gallery above!