Kylie Jenner Admits She Was Shocked By How Her Body Changed ‘So Drastically’ By Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner knows her body will never be the same after having baby Stormi. On the Oct. 28 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Kylie opens up about her reaction to how ‘drastically’ her body was changed by having a baby.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, are spending some quality time together on the Oct. 28 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and talking about the upcoming Calvin Klein shoot, and Kylie’s a little hesitant. “I haven’t done anything in a long time, so I’m a little nervous,” Kylie admits. This is Kylie’s first major photo shoot since having baby Stormi, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, in Feb. 2018.

“My body is not, you know, what it used to be. I’m just getting, like, comfortable with my body again,” she continues. “A lot of us women go through this, but it is a shock to the system to just see your body, especially at such a young age, just change so drastically and not be the same size.” We feel you, Kylie!

Later, at the Calvin Klein shoot, Kylie is bummed that she’s still 158 pounds. “Your body looks f—ing crazy,” Khloé tells her younger sister. All of Kylie sisters rave about how good she looks. She seriously looks amazing! “It just doesn’t [look good],” Kylie replies about her body. She also talks to Kim Kardashian, 38, about feeling “insecure” about her post-pregnancy body while cleaning out her closet. “I know I’m not going to fit into a 25 jean ever again,” Kylie says to Kim. “I feel like my hips have just spread.”

Kim gives her baby sister some good advice about getting back out there. Not only does Kylie pose for the Calvin Klein shoot, she does a photo shoot with Kim! Kylie’s getting her confidence back, and we couldn’t be more proud of her!